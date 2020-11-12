1/1
John Richards Jr.
John Richards Jr., 85, of Inverness, FL, passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ, and worked as a manufacturing supervisor for DANA Corporation until he and his wife Eleanore, who proceeded to death, retired to Florida in 1998. He loved watching baseball and rooting for the Chicago Cubs while smoking his cigars.
Survivors include his five children; Scott Richards of Fort Wayne, IN, Dawn Ward of Fort Wayne, IN, Barry Richards and wife Pamela of Fort Wayne, IN, Johnny Richards and wife Kirsten of Fort Wayne, IN, and Todd Richards and wife Elizabeth of Inverness, FL;
twenty-one grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills at a later date. Arrangements by Fero Funeral Home 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464551
Memories & Condolences

