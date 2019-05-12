Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
John Stanley Williamson (better known as Jack), age 91, of Hernando, FL passed away May 5, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto. Jack was born on December 6, 1927 in Watertown, SD to the late Stanley Keith and Patience (Skinner) Williamson. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps for 28 years retiring as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. Jack was a Veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was married to Annie "Sybil" (Beckum) for 36 years. Jack and Sybil made Citrus County their home 23 years ago after relocating from Albany, GA. He was an award winning golfer and had played in the Golden Senior Olympics. Jack also loved to cruise the Caribbean with Sybil and travel around the country from Alaska to Florida in his motor-home.
In addition to his loving wife Sybil, those left to mourn Jack's passing include his sons: David and Michael Williamson; daughters: Linda Williamson and Rhea Williamson, Lisa Dellicker; stepdaughters: Fannie Smallwood, Frances Sybil Branstetter, Lawanna Gail Breest; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra and stepdaughter, Helen Patricia Zimmerman.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness. Military honors will be rendered by Hernando VFW #4252 Honor Guard. Friends are invited to join Jack's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
www.chronicleonline.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 12, 2019
