John Shimko, Jr., 97, of Hernando FL passed away on August 28, 2020. He was born January 15, 1923 in Larksville, PA to the late John Sr and Veronica Shimko. John served in the Ordinance Division of the U.S. Army from 1943 until 1946 as a Tech Sergeant with service on Guadalcanal. Following his military service, John moved to the Detroit, MI area and began his career with the National Bank of Detroit in 1948 and retired in 1978. He was also a past member of the Redford, MI and Livonia, MI Lion's Clubs.

John married Vicki Stoey in 1949. During their marriage and following John's retirement, they moved to Homosassa, FL where John was an active golfer and club member for 40 years. Vicki passed away in November 1988. John married Frieda Bumpus Hobson February 12, 1990 and she passed away on February 8, 2011. John then married Ramona Klee on September 24, 2011 and she passed away February 21, 2020. John was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa, FL. He had no children but had many nieces and nephews through his marriages. John requested cremation and his ashes will be interred in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Thomas The Apostle will be announced for a future date. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.



