John Thomas Beagan, 81 of Lecanto, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness. Born on July 24, 1937 in Staten Island, NY, to the late Thomas C. and Margaret (Beck) Beagan, he came to Citrus County in 2007 from Columbia, KY. He was a US Army Reserve veteran and a member of St. Scholastica Parrish in Lecanto.

John was an automotive consultant, a leader in the automotive industry. He introduced the Certified Program to manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford. He was an avid Yankee fan and a die hard Notre Dame Fan. John enjoyed traveling and exploring new places in his motor home. He was a volunteer for Citrus County "Teen Court", and worked as a bailiff at the courthouse. John started his own company "Street Smart, Inc.", developing innovative sales strategies. He always had time for his family and friends, sharing his experiences, hopes and dreams and telling great stories. He was a kind and generous person and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Jacquelyn Beagan; his children: Brian (Norma) Beagan, Kathleen (Simon) Tanner, Kelly (Chris) Hanson; his siblings: Michele (Robert) Cregan and William (Jean) Beagan; his grandchildren: Samantha and Colin; his nieces and nephews: Stacey (David) Seidenstucker, Thomas (Tracey) Beagan, Thomas (Amber) Cregan, Erin Cregan, Ryan Beagan, Sean Beagan, Colin Beagan and Caitlyn Beagan; great nieces and nephews: Madison and Cameron Seidenstucker, Tyler (Taylor) Beagan and Trent Beagan. He also leaves a host of cousins and friends.

A Service of Remembrance for John will be conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, with Fr. James Johnson, of St. Scholastica Parrish officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: www.woundedwarriorproject.org

