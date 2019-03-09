Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Resources
More Obituaries for John Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Masters


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John T. Masters Obituary
John T. Masters, age 84 of Inverness, Florida, died Monday, February 25, 2019 in Inverness, FL. He was born November 9, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, son of John and Stephanie Masters. John was a US Navy Veteran who served in Korea. He worked as a Banker in the banking industry. John enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He had a great heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, life and love Betty Jane Masters. Survivors include daughter, Elizabeth A Gilbert, son, John M. Masters, granddaughters, Sarah Gilbert and Abigail Masters.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now