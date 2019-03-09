|
|
John T. Masters, age 84 of Inverness, Florida, died Monday, February 25, 2019 in Inverness, FL. He was born November 9, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, son of John and Stephanie Masters. John was a US Navy Veteran who served in Korea. He worked as a Banker in the banking industry. John enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He had a great heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, life and love Betty Jane Masters. Survivors include daughter, Elizabeth A Gilbert, son, John M. Masters, granddaughters, Sarah Gilbert and Abigail Masters.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019