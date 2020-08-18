1/
John Thomas Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Thomas Bowman, 74, died peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 13, 2020. John was a resident of Ocala but was born and raised in Crystal River, FL.
He was a loving husband and father who loved God, Southern gospel music, country cooking, watching baseball, fishing, and writing.
He held several editorial positions over his lifetime in journalism - working for newspapers including the St. Pete Times, Citrus County Chronicle, Albany Herald, Chiefland Citizen, Ocala Star Banner and many more. He was also the author of three books.
He was an ordained Southern Baptist minister and pastored a church in North Carolina.
He was also involved in starting the Creative Playground and the Freedom Festival, both in Crystal River, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Howes Bowman; son, Robert Thomas Bowman and Cel Bowman; daughter, Amanda Joy Bowman Hall and Jason Hall; son, Benjamin Yager Bowman; grandson Tyler Thomas Bowman; sister, Mary Alice Bowman Hope; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a date yet to be determined due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved