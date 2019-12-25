Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jay" Treat. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



John (Jay) Treat, of Crystal River, FL went home to be with the Lord on December 20, 2019. He passed away at home with his loving wife of 42 years by his side.Jay was born in Leslie, Ark. on Oct 4, 1942 and retired to Crystal River in 2005. He and his wife, Cecelia, owned a commercial drywall contracting business for 40 years.He was an avid fisherman and fished all over the world. Jay loved his Thursday night poker game with the Gar brothers. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Crystal River and loved the Lord. Jay is survived by his Wife, Cecelia; Son, Ben (Maggie); Daughter, Kim; Sisters, Louise (Allen) and Jolene (Paul); Five Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Father, John; Mother, Helen; Sister, Linda (Gary). Jay was loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed.A Celebration of Life service will be held on a future date at First Baptist Church in Crystal River.

