John Willis Sikes
March 25, 1943- January 06, 2020
John Willis Sikes "JW", age 76, of Old Homosassa, FL passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020 after a brief illness.
John was born March 25, 1943 to the late John and Beatrice (Sheppard) Sikes in Trenton, FL.
John spent the majority of his life in Homosassa working in the fishing industry. He loved spending time outdoors and visiting flea markets and yard sales. John's greatest achievement in life was giving his life to Christ.
John is preceded in death by his parents, youngest sister, Ann Roberson, and his first wife Sharon (Thompson) Sikes.
John is survived by his current wife Mary Sikes, his son John Willis Sikes Jr., and his daughters Frances (Sikes) Swain and Sherrie (Sikes) Craig; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Mr. John "JW" Sikes Life will be held at Hooper's Funeral Home and Chapel in Homosassa on Thursday, January 09, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in JW's honor to the .
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020