Johnathan Frederick Crowder (John), 35, Crystal River, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep May 27th, 2020. He was born October 16th, 1981 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in 1984. He attended Floral City Elementary and Inverness Middle School and was acceptance to the Lecanto High School "Fine Arts" Program, which he graduated from in 2003. In 2016 he graduated from the Withlacoochee Technical College of Massage Therapy.
John was a talented photographer, artist and musician, performing at many venues and benefits for causes throughout the Citrus County region. John was employed by WAWA, Inc., Lecanto, FL where he was a trusted employee and will be truly missed by his managers and co-workers.
John is survived by his Father, David Crowder Sr., Floral City, FL; Mother, Alana Rich, Phoenix, AZ; Sisters, Amanda (Dane) Nelson, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Rebecca (Justin) DeMarco, Phoenix AZ; Brother David (Stacy) Crowder, Jr., Crystal River, FL; Grandparents Curtis and Vangie Rich, Highlands, NC; Great-Aunt, Cheryl (Jimmy) Riddle, Cullman, AL; Uncles: John Crowder, Orlando, FL; Mark (Sharyn) Crowder, Tampa, FL; Paul (Diana Marcum) Crowder, Inverness, FL; Thomas (Millie) Crowder, Floral City, FL; Curtis (Kimberly Porter) Rich II, Crystal River, FL; Bill (Shane Wilson) Swigert, Oklahoma City, OK; Brett (Nancy) Swigert, Ocala, FL; Bill (Debbie) Wheeler, Tallahassee, FL. John had many cousins, nieces and nephews he loved very much.
A celebration of Johnathan's Life will be held at Charles Davis Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at 2pm Gathering and Service starting at 3 p.m. John has left a "Legacy of Love" to the hundreds of dear friends and family members he leaves behind. His family is grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers and support received. We thank each of you for your kindness and prayers.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.