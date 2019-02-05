Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolene Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolene H. Cook


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jolene H. Cook Obituary
Jolene H. Cook, age 91 of Beverly Hills, Florida, passed away December 8th, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Florida. Jolene was born in Chicago, Illinois May 5th, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Ake. She retired from the Illinois Central Railroad after 43 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Jolene was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Marvin (Tex) Cook on August 31, 1999.
Survivors include one brother, Lewis E. Ake of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, three nephews: Tom, Tim and Todd. Also six grandnieces and one grandnephew, one great grandnephew and one great grandniece.
A Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, February 6th at 11:30 AM at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, Florida 34465.
Words of condolence may be written at www.ferofuneralhome.com.
Funeral Arrangements under the direction of Fero Funeral Home.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now