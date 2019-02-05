|
Jolene H. Cook, age 91 of Beverly Hills, Florida, passed away December 8th, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Florida. Jolene was born in Chicago, Illinois May 5th, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Ake. She retired from the Illinois Central Railroad after 43 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Jolene was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Marvin (Tex) Cook on August 31, 1999.
Survivors include one brother, Lewis E. Ake of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, three nephews: Tom, Tim and Todd. Also six grandnieces and one grandnephew, one great grandnephew and one great grandniece.
A Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, February 6th at 11:30 AM at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, Florida 34465.
