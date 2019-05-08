Jon Fredric Zimmerman, 73, of Inverness, FL passed away April 21, 2019 at his residence in Inverness. He was born in Robbinsdale, MN on February 24, 1946 to the late Roy and Rosemary (Smith) Zimmerman. Jon served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy, and worked as a Stationary Engineer of the Eastman Kodak Company for 15 years. He arrived in this area in 2009 coming from Minnesota, and was a Christian by faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing poker.

Jon is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gloria Zimmerman. Other survivors include his daughters, Victoria Borgeson and her husband Gary, Valerie VanAuker, and Paula Preston, all of Inverness, and Heather Junkert and her husband Tim of Fridley, MN; 8 grandchildren, Joshua, Christine, Karsen, Cody, Shaye, Joe, Steven, and Jon; and 5 great grandchildren and Jon's special friends, Stephen Forder and Larry McIntyre.

A Celebration of Jon's life is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 11:00 A.M. at the First Christian Church of Inverness, with Pastor Tom Thomas officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary