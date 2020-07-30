Jon Raymond Hutchinson, 57, died of Congestive Heart Failure on July 19, 2020 at Bayfront Health, Brooksville, FL.

He was born November 6, 1962 at St. Anthony's of St. Petersburgh to Glenn Hutchinson and Mary (Mills) Ferguson.

Jon graduated from Crystal River High, Class of 1980. After graduation, he began his career in the Trucking Industry. When he wasn't working, Jon took pleasure in fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, Rock-n-Roll music or just relaxing by a bonfire with his friends and family.

Jon is survived by his fiancé Chari Jano, his two beautiful daughters - Mrs. Heather Brann, her husband Terry; Mrs. Jonna Hunter and her husband, Chad; his eight grandchildren - Shyann and Cy Hunter; Kenzie Perry; Calvin, Timothy, Ava, Emmet, and Abigail Brannan. Also, his two sisters, Barbara Ball and her husband Eric; sister Sherry Baker and three brothers Paul Semko and his wife Jessica; Charles Semko and Chad Hutchinson. Additionally, nieces and nephews - Christopher, Daniel, and Eric Ball; Jacob and Cassidy Semko; Kylie, Walker, Dakota and Waylon Hutchinson; Andrew Matthew; Louis Michael; and Faith and Charley Semko.

A celebration of Jon's life will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store