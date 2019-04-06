Jon Valentine Hypes, born February 25th, 1939, in Bluefield, West Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 4th, 2019. He was the youngest of six children, was a proud Marine and after paying his way through college, graduated summa cum laude. He then got a Master's degree.

Jon was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren play sports. He also had a passion for gardening, golfing, fishing and boating. He was a State Farm agent for 20 years and loved the many people he met through his business. He was also a die-hard Seminole fan.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Hypes, two daughters, Heather Hypes Yates, (son-in-law, Doug Yates), and Shay Hypes Davis, (son-in-law Jimmy Davis), and grandchildren, Cy, Chance and Chyna Yates and Chase and Cason Davis, his brother Jordan Hypes (Tavares, FL) and his sister Sandra Hypes Bailey (Goodview, VA).

Jon was very passionate about helping the children in our community. He was instrumental in having a baseball field constructed at Cornerstone, as well as creating the event "Let's Have a Ball" so that all of the kids in our community could "have a ball." For this reason the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church youth and children's ministries. Funeral services will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church of Inverness on April 7th at 1:30 pm. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 1:30 pm.

