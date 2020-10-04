Jon "Pop Pop" "Buzzy" Walter Holm passed away 9/24/2020, just after sunrise in Floral City, FL.Being as stubborn as he was, he died surrounded in love "in his own way, in his own damn house" after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 86.
Jon is survived by his wife Joanne of 33 years; his children Olaf "Mick" (Amy), Jon, Cindy (Mark), and Robert (Michael); step-children Robert(Nancy), Alan, Lanette (Michael), and Kevin (Renee); grandchildren Bryan Holm, Sarah Jo & Mickey (Nicole) Holm, Timothy Robinson, Katie & Ashley Edmunds, Ian & Gianna(Dusty) Edmunds, Imogen & Braden Edmunds "The Twins"; great-grandchildren Benjamin Swaggerty, Kaden Holm, Ollie, Avory, & Walter Holm, and Soren Edmunds.
Jon was born in 1933 to Olaf Trygve and Mary Caroline Holm, and raised in Hartford County, CT, along with his older brother Robert "Bob" Neil Holm. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged before relocating to Cuba, where he worked for his father's import/export business along with his brother. From there, he went on to become a father and travelling optical salesman moving across the U.S. and travelled the globe, making friends anywhere he went. He was so passionate about his craft and the many people he served that he started his own successful business, Zodiac Optical in Tampa, Florida, operating from the 1980s-90s before retiring to Floral City, Florida.
Jon devoted his life to his family and helping anyone in need, including many furry friends, and never boasted or bragged about his immense generosity. Being the nurturing soul that he was, Jon knew no stranger, stray, or foe - always thinking of and putting others before himself. He loved to socialize and entertain, work in the yard, travel the world, raise hell, and had a great fondness for the arts and music. And boy could he cut a mean rug on the dance floor! He loved unconditionally and accepted all people just the same. His only sadness in death was that we would miss everyone so much. We will all miss him terribly.
A private funeral service for the family will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VallartaFoodBank.com
Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.