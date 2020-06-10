Jonathan Osborne passed Saturday, June 5,2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 15, 1961.
Jonathan is survived by his father- John R.Osborne, step mother-Margaret L. Osborne, mother Helen C Shimp, 6 brothers- William Shimp, Andrew Shimp, Frederick Shimp, Tony March, Rex March, John March, 3 sisters-Bertie Metcalf, Belinda March, Annette Staten.
He served his country in the US Navy. He was a volunteer fireman who has a day in Chillicothe, Ohio named after him for his bravery in saving people. He retired from the US Post Office a Post Master. He lived in Dunnellon, Florida. Jonathan ( Oz) will be greatly missed by his Family and friends.
Services will be held at the VFW in Citrus Springs on Citrus Springs Blvd. on June 11, 2020 @ 1 pm.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.