Mr. Joseph A. Tolarski Jr., age 79 years, of Hernando, Florida passed away Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 in Lecanto, Florida.

He was born April 25, 1939 in Plains, Pennsylvania to Joseph Tolarski and Julia (Goncherowski) Tolarski. Joe and Barbara moved to Hernando, Florida in 2005 from La Plata, Maryland. Joe Tolarski retired after 20 years in the United States Navy and 25 years with the Office of Naval Intelligence DoD. He attended St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, Florida; loved boating, crabbing and traveling the world.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years: Barbara (Skidmore) Tolarski; 4 children: Michele Antoinette (Jeff) Colburn, La Plata, MD; Joseph Andrew Tolarski III, Lexington Park, MD; Monica Ann (Chris) Cox, La Plata, MD; John Anthony (Kellie) Tolarski, Houston, TX; 9 grandchildren: Monica Ann Colburn, Ann Marie Colburn, Andrew Gerald Tolarski, James Matthew Tolarski, James Calvin Cox, Erica Rae Cox, Joseph Paul Tolarski, Lauryn Nicole Tolarski, Gavin Michael Tolarski.

The Funeral Mass for Mr. Tolarski will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bryantown, Bryantown, MD. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.

