Joseph C. Guswiler, Jr. of Floral City, FL passed away on August 13th, 2020 at the age of 86 years old. He was born to the late Joseph C. and Ada (Wetterer) Guswiler on September 6th, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked as an Auto Salesman for many years and bravely and honorably served our country as a member of the United States Army. Joseph and his wife, JoAnne, were married in 1979 and together, in 1998 they made Floral City their home after moving from St. Pete, FL. Joseph was catholic by faith and enjoyed attending Our Lady of Fatima Church of Inverness, FL where he was a very active member.

Joseph enjoyed fishing, boating, and was very well liked, friendly, and humorous guy. He always had a joke and a laugh to share with those he loved. He also enjoyed playing cards and spending his time outdoors.

Along with his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his step daughters, Leslie Shelton and Sandy Shelton and by his brother, Gerald. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, JoAnne; his daughters, Laura Loubet of St. Pete, FL, Terri Grimsley of St. Pete, FL, and Jamie Bailey of Fort Mill, SC; his step-daughter, Tracy December; his brother, James of Coon Rapids, MN; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at 10:00 am with Father Tim Cummings of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, officiating the services. Friends and family are welcome to gather and fellowship prior to the services beginning at 9:30 am, until the hour of service. Joseph will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.

