Joseph Cassese, "Joe" age 64, of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 at Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto. He was born on April 28, 1955 to the late Salvatore and Geraldine (Navetta) Cassese. In 2008, Joe relocated to Inverness, FL from North Bellmore, New York with his wife and true love, Jean Marie and son, William J. Cuff. He enjoyed playing golf, boating, music and just being with his family and friends. Joe was a huge Cleveland Indians fan and an avid baseball fan. He had a zest for life and enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. His laugh was contagious. Everybody loved Joe, and Joe loved everyone. He will truly be missed by all.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019