Joseph (Jay) Chesnicka, age 78 a resident of Crystal River Florida passed on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Jay was born October 29, 1941, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Joseph John and Thelma Chesnicka.
Jay, a current resident of Crystal River Florida, was always active in his community but preferred to work behind the scenes. Before retirement he lived in Westfield and East Otis Massachusetts where he served on the Otis Reservoir Association, the Gate Island Association, a planning committee for the city of Westfield, and various planning committees for the Diocese of Springfield. In Florida he continued serving his community as chairman of one of the Main Street Crystal River Design committee.
As proprietor of Chesnicka Landscape, he was involved in the landscape design, construction and maintenance of several western Massachusetts landmarks, including Stanley park in Westfield, bicentennial park in Blandford, St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield, and many of the churches and cemeteries throughout western Massachusetts.
His true joys were his family, his great danes, and a good clambake. He never missed an episode of Judge Judy or a play at Theatre Winter Haven.
Jay is survived by his wife of 57 years - Marcia Chesnicka of Crystal River; son - Danny Chesnicka of Winter Haven; daughter - Julie Orzolek of Westfield, MA; 2 sisters - Judy Davis of Silverdale WA, and Mary (Wink) McLaughlin of Lake Forest IL; and 3 grandchildren - Tyler, Morgan, and Katie.
The family is encouraging Jay's memory be honored through donations to Theatre Winter Haven at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/zadpnr/
or Theatre Winter Haven, P.O. Drawer 1230, Winter Haven, FL 33882.