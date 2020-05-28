Joseph Deppolder, 78, went to be with the Lord, Friday, May 8, 2020, with family at his side. He was under the care of Vitas Healthcare. He leaves behind his beloved wife Margaret of
47 wonderful years. Other survivors includes, daughter, Francine and son in law, Jordan, grandson, Joseph and wife, Deanna and extended family members.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 30 at 11:00 AM at House of Power Church, 7330 Dawson Drive, Hernando, FL, 34442.
Condolences may be left at robertsofdunnellon.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 28, 2020