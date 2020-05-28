Joseph Deppolder

Service Information
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL
34432
(352)-489-2429
Memorial service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
House of Power Church
7330 Dawson Drive
Hernando, FL
View Map
Obituary
Joseph Deppolder, 78, went to be with the Lord, Friday, May 8, 2020, with family at his side. He was under the care of Vitas Healthcare. He leaves behind his beloved wife Margaret of
47 wonderful years. Other survivors includes, daughter, Francine and son in law, Jordan, grandson, Joseph and wife, Deanna and extended family members.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 30 at 11:00 AM at House of Power Church, 7330 Dawson Drive, Hernando, FL, 34442.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 28, 2020
