Joseph E. Hoffman, 78, of Homosassa, FL passed away March 19, 2019 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Healthcare. He was born on May 11, 1940 to William E. Hoffman and Rita Pearl (Gray) Hoffman-Tiede. He served his country in the US Navy, retiring after becoming disabled after 22 years of service. Joe was a member of the Elks Lodge, Power Squadron, AM Vets Post 1957 in MI and was a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. He loved fishing and was a true jack of all trades. Joe could make or build anything from engines to houses and do it well. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Terry Gilbert.
He is survived by his loving wife Martha Hoffman; children Michael Hoffman, Robert Buchanan and Joseph Buchanan; siblings William Hoffman, Judith Hoffman, Joyce Irwin, Alice Tiede, Allen Tiede and many step-brothers and sisters; grandchildren Robert Buchanan, Lea Buchanan and Dekotah Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Chase.
Visitation will be held from 11AM-12PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL with a Mass of the Resurrection beginning at 12PM. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with full Military Honors.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019