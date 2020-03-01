|
|
Joseph G. Antonetti, Homosassa, FL passed away at his home on February 18th, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born on April 25th, 1949 to the late Ralph F. and Idamae (Grapone) Antonetti in Maspeth, NY. Joseph was a musician and loved to play his many guitars. Formally from Hicksville, NY, he has made the Homosassa area his home the past 18 years.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ralph and his sister, Gloria. He is survived by his brothers, Mike, Charles, and Bob Antonetti; his sister, Marie Ahrens (George); and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Joseph will fondly be remembered as "Ole Rollin' Rockin' Joe" and no other words are needed that would explain Joe so well.
A celebration of life will be hosted by the family at Joe's home in Homosassa, FL at a later date. Joe will be laid to rest with his parents and siblings at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in New York. Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020