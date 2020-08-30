Joseph (Joe) Herman Lanzendorfer, age 97 of Inverness, FL passed away August 22, 2020 in Citrus Health & Rehab Center in Inverness. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA on March 28, 1923 to the late Joseph and Rhoda (Stewart) Lanzendorfer. He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1941. After graduation, he moved to Philadelphia and worked as a machinist at Sun Ship, Chester, PA. He later moved to Feasterville, PA to raise his family and obtained employment at American Meter, Thiokol Corporation, and Pennwalt Corporation in Warminster, PA. He retired in 1988.

In 1961 while living in Feasterville, he became an active member of the Feasterville Fire Station No.1. During his time with the fire company, he served in the capacity of trustee, secretary, president, and assistant fire chief. In earlier years, his home was used as a call center for dispatching the fire equipment. In 2013, the fire company dedicated a fire truck in his honor, and he proudly rode in the 4th of July parades in that truck. He also served one year as the grand marshall of the annual 4th of July parade in Feasterville, PA. At the time of his death, he was the oldest life member of the fire company.

Joe was also a Life Member of Fairless Hills Elks Lodge No. 2023 in Morrisville, PA and the First Lutheran Church of Inverness FL.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Mildred in 1982. In 1989, he married Louise "Weezie" Doelling. While being a "snowbird", he enjoyed attending the Phillies spring training in Clearwater, FL. He was an avid fan of both the Phillies and Eagles. During the winter months, he and "Weezie" enjoyed cruising the Caribbean Islands and other trips with the Share Club. In 2019, he and "Weezie" moved to Florida permanently.

Joe is survived by his three children: Cheri (Gerald) Miller, Navato, CA; Patricia (John) Kelly, Bristol, PA; Daniel (Pamela) Lanzendorfer, Furlong, PA; a step-son, Keefe Doelling, Inverness, FL. He had 4 grandchildren: Jeffery, Jennifer, Yvonne, and Jenell; 6 step-grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death in 2018 by his sister, Anna Marie Jordan.

Funeral services will be conducted from the Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel in Huntingdon Valley, PA with burial following in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Feasterville Fire Company No.1, 20 Irving Place, Feasterville, PA 19053. Local arrangements are under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL

