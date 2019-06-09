Joseph Keith Beckman, age 90, Beverly Hills, FL went home to be with his Lord March 28, 2019. He was a patient at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Mr. Beckman was born in Richmond, IN, one of

6 children, on August 11, 1928 to the late J. Carl and Lou Marie (Gehring) Beckman. He and his wife, Digna, moved to Beverly Hills in 1995 from Atlanta, GA. He was retired as a Product Control Manager from the Wayne Corporation in Richmond, IN after 31 years of service. Joe and his wife owned two food service businesses in Atlanta, GA, where they continued to work until retirement age. As Joe moved to five different states, he was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church, and served as President of the congregation in Richmond, IN. He chaired several church Boards and Committees; in Blytheville, AR and was a counselor in the church Youth Program. In Sidney, OH; he was an Elder in the church; in Atlanta, GA he was involved in the establishment of "Open Arms" for pre-schoolers and the evangelism program; at First Lutheran Church, Inverness he taught Sunday School, and served as Head Elder of the congregation. He sang in the choir in all five Lutheran churches.

Joe enjoyed Little League Baseball and coached a Pony League team through their championship season in Blythville, AR. In Beverly Hills he volunteered for the Meals on Wheels Program and driving patients to their doctor's appointments; also he was active in the Home Owners Association and served as treasurer. He also loved playing golf with his VFW buddies and neighbors. Joe served his country in the 1st Calvary of the United States army during the occupation of Japan. He was honorably discharged in January 1948.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Digna Scudder Beckman; 3 adoring children and their spouses; David J. Beckman and wife, Debra of Longwood, FL; Douglas J. Beckman and wife, Beverly of Harrison, AR; Jolynn K. Riney and husband, Rick of Woodstock, GA; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren whom he enjoyed, and numerous caring nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert, John, and William Beckman, Neola Stephenson and Dorothy Roby.

A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the First Lutheran Church of Inverness with Rev. Tom Beaverson officiating. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Joe's name to the First Lutheran Church of Inverness. Cremation with care under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory.

