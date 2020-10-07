Joseph N. Silock, Jr., 82, of Lecanto, Florida, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Hazleton, PA, son of the late Joseph N. and Susan (Harom) Silock. Joe served in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Essex during the Korean war era.
Prior to retirement, Joe worked as a chef in the commercial and restaurant business as well as a driver of funerals for the local funeral homes in the Hazleton area for many years. He is a lifetime member of the VFW.
He loved baseball and had an extensive knowledge of baseball history. While baseball was his favorite, he also had a passion for sports in general. His favorite teams were the NY Mets and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Joe also liked hockey and got to see his favorite team the Tampa Lightning win the Stanley Cup.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents, were his two brothers, John and Tommy.
Survivors include his loving wife Carol Ann (Hoilko) Silock and two sons Joseph J. Silock of Harrisburg, PA, and Michael R. Silock of Lecanto, FL., along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Thursday at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Scholastica Church in Lecanto, FL. Internment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa, FL.
In lieu of flowers, friends, who wish, may make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
