The Service of Remembrance for Joseph R. "Joey" Festante, 46, who died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in Ocala, FL will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory with entombment to follow at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL.
Friends are invited to join the family from Noon until 2:00 p. m. at the funeral home on Saturday to share stories, laughter and tears about Joey's life.
Joey was born on October 1, 1974 in Ozone Park, NY and was the son of Joseph and Josephine (Milazzo) Festante.
He proudly served his country and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Joey's greatest love was being a Dad to his daughter Emma.
He loved all of his family but especially loved his sisters, Faye and Lisa, taking great joy in making fun of them.
Joey was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.
Joey is survived by his daughter, Emma L. Festante, his parents, Joseph and Josephine Festante and his fiancée, Holly Cox.
He is also survived by his 2 sisters, Faye Festante and Lisa Darling and her husband Dave.
He was the loving uncle to Daniella and Macailla Darling, Gabriella Mobley, Timmy and Chelsea Mobley, and Talon, Aden and Eliana Mobley. Joey also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
