1/1
Joseph R. "Joey" Festante
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Service of Remembrance for Joseph R. "Joey" Festante, 46, who died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in Ocala, FL will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory with entombment to follow at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL.
Friends are invited to join the family from Noon until 2:00 p. m. at the funeral home on Saturday to share stories, laughter and tears about Joey's life.
Joey was born on October 1, 1974 in Ozone Park, NY and was the son of Joseph and Josephine (Milazzo) Festante.
He proudly served his country and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Joey's greatest love was being a Dad to his daughter Emma.
He loved all of his family but especially loved his sisters, Faye and Lisa, taking great joy in making fun of them.
Joey was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.
Joey is survived by his daughter, Emma L. Festante, his parents, Joseph and Josephine Festante and his fiancée, Holly Cox.
He is also survived by his 2 sisters, Faye Festante and Lisa Darling and her husband Dave.
He was the loving uncle to Daniella and Macailla Darling, Gabriella Mobley, Timmy and Chelsea Mobley, and Talon, Aden and Eliana Mobley. Joey also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at HooperFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
02:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved