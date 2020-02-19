|
|
Joseph Robert Ellis, Jr., age 67 of St. Petersburg, FL went home to his Lord and Savior on February 12, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Ellis was born in Crystal River, FL on September 21, 1952 to the late Joseph R. Ellis, Sr. and Mary (Nunnaly) Ellis.
Following graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Army to serve his country. Following his discharge, he worked in the Bio Medical industry repairing and maintaining medical equipment in hospitals.
He was an active member of the Pinellas Community Church (PCC) in St. Petersburg where he had a deep commitment to serve.
He was an integral part of PCC's food pantry program, Feed St. Pete, as well as PCC's Men's Community Group and the groundskeeping team.
Left to mourn and cherish his memory are his 2 daughters, Crystal Ellis of Tampa, FL and Constance Ellis of St. Petersburg, FL; 1 sister, Lou Bertha Young (David) of Crystal River, FL; 3 grandchildren: Tyriek Hopkins, London Hall, and Milan Murry. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Robert Ellis, III; 3 brothers: LeRoy Ingram, LeMach Richburgh, and Paul Ellis; 3 sisters: Carrie Lou Ingram, Earnestine Newton, and Edna Alma Mitchner.
There is a Celebration of Life Service scheduled on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2105 N. Georgia Road, Crystal River, FL. Apostle Haywood Smith of Fountain of Hope Deliverance Temple, Ocala, FL will preside.
Friends may view and fellowship with the family at church from 10:00AM until the hour of service.
Burial with military honors will follow at Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
There will be no viewing following services. Arrangements entrusted to the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home of Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020