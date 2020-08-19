1/1
Joseph Romano
1952 - 2020
Joseph Romano, 67, of Lecanto, FL passed away August 16, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. He was born on December 16, 1952 to Gennaro and Mary Romano in Detroit, MI. Joe was a very hard worker and throughout his life he proudly owned and operated 3rd Coast Maintenance Company, Whispering Pines Concession Stand, Romano's Fine dining, Motor City Joe's, Café 105, and Motor City Pasta Company. Joe was active in the community for years coaching his kids soccer and baseball teams.
He is survived by is loving wife Rhonda Romano; children Nicole (Matt) De Line, Joseph (Marisa) Romano, II, and Carly Slingerland; sisters Leann Romano-Farrell and Gina (Tony) Romano; grandchildren Michael Gilleeny, Matthew Bonura, Kennedy Slingerland, Korbin Richard, Eliza Romano, Langston De Line and Ezra Romano.
Family will receive friends from 10AM-11AM with a Memorial Service starting at 11AM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Church Without Wall, 300 South Kensington Ave., Lecanto, FL. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto in charge of arrangements.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church Without Wall
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church Without Wall
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Joe was a great man and touched so many lives. He was a hard worker and loved his family dearly. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
John Holloway
Friend
