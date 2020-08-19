Joseph Romano, 67, of Lecanto, FL passed away August 16, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. He was born on December 16, 1952 to Gennaro and Mary Romano in Detroit, MI. Joe was a very hard worker and throughout his life he proudly owned and operated 3rd Coast Maintenance Company, Whispering Pines Concession Stand, Romano's Fine dining, Motor City Joe's, Café 105, and Motor City Pasta Company. Joe was active in the community for years coaching his kids soccer and baseball teams.

He is survived by is loving wife Rhonda Romano; children Nicole (Matt) De Line, Joseph (Marisa) Romano, II, and Carly Slingerland; sisters Leann Romano-Farrell and Gina (Tony) Romano; grandchildren Michael Gilleeny, Matthew Bonura, Kennedy Slingerland, Korbin Richard, Eliza Romano, Langston De Line and Ezra Romano.

Family will receive friends from 10AM-11AM with a Memorial Service starting at 11AM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Church Without Wall, 300 South Kensington Ave., Lecanto, FL. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto in charge of arrangements.

