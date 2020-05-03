Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Joseph T. Williams

Joseph T. Williams Obituary
Mr. Joseph Thomas Williams, age 70 of Summerfield, Florida, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Inverness, FL. He was born September 25, 1949 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, son of Joseph and Norine (Walsh) Williams. He was an Owner / operator of the White Sands Motel for 20 years, and worked on the assembly line for Hayes Dana Manufacturing. He moved to Summerfield, Florida from Niagara Falls Canada. His hobbies included watching NASCAR. He was known as a hard worker. Mr. Williams was a member of Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by father, Joseph Williams, The survivors of Mr. Williams include wife, Michele Williams of Summerfield, FL, Beloved son of mother Norine Williams, daughter, Laura (Marty Shuman Fiance) Williams, brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Williams, sisters, Deborah Clendening, Heather Williams (Bob) Johnson, Debbie (Randy) Walsh, grandchildren, Leslie Brecht, (Michael) William (Paula) Harrison, great-grandchildren, David, Nicholas, Micah and Eli
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020
