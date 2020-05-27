|
Joseph Turck, 92, of Lecanto, FL passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 18, 1927 and served proudly in the US Navy during WWII.
Joe held many jobs after the war, but found his calling as an insurance man. He had his own agency in Long Island for many years. In 1979 he and his wife Camille, who passed away in 1992, moved to Crystal River and opened Big A Auto parts with their son Bob. Joe was a man's man, and the women all loved him too! No job was too big or too small, which is why he loved Rotary so much. He was fond of saying, "You can be a member of Rotary or you can be a Rotarian".
His accomplishments for Rotary are vast, but receiving his 50 year plaque was his proudest achievement. He also was the first President of the Citizens Academy Alumni Association, member of Keep Citrus County Beautiful, Founding Board member of Nature Coast Bank, Relay for Life participant for both Kings Bay Rotary and Keep Citrus County Beautiful, He was the namesake for the annual Joe Turck Rotarian Scholarship, Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen Award recipient, Honor Flight participant and the list goes on. Finally at age 84 he began teaching AARP Safe Driving courses. He was his own best pupil!!
He will be very sorely missed by his wife Lynn, his sons Robert Panaccione (Pat), and Lance Turck, daughters Patricia Norton (Jim), and Debbie Ottati (Pete) and his 34 grand and great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren. Joe never met a stranger, he was one of a kind and will be loved and remembered by his family and his many, many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 27, 2020