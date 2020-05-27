Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Turck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Turck


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Turck Obituary
Joseph Turck, 92, of Lecanto, FL passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 18, 1927 and served proudly in the US Navy during WWII.
Joe held many jobs after the war, but found his calling as an insurance man. He had his own agency in Long Island for many years. In 1979 he and his wife Camille, who passed away in 1992, moved to Crystal River and opened Big A Auto parts with their son Bob. Joe was a man's man, and the women all loved him too! No job was too big or too small, which is why he loved Rotary so much. He was fond of saying, "You can be a member of Rotary or you can be a Rotarian".
His accomplishments for Rotary are vast, but receiving his 50 year plaque was his proudest achievement. He also was the first President of the Citizens Academy Alumni Association, member of Keep Citrus County Beautiful, Founding Board member of Nature Coast Bank, Relay for Life participant for both Kings Bay Rotary and Keep Citrus County Beautiful, He was the namesake for the annual Joe Turck Rotarian Scholarship, Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen Award recipient, Honor Flight participant and the list goes on. Finally at age 84 he began teaching AARP Safe Driving courses. He was his own best pupil!!
He will be very sorely missed by his wife Lynn, his sons Robert Panaccione (Pat), and Lance Turck, daughters Patricia Norton (Jim), and Debbie Ottati (Pete) and his 34 grand and great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren. Joe never met a stranger, he was one of a kind and will be loved and remembered by his family and his many, many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now