Mr. Joseph W. Brown, Sr., 81, of Dunnellon, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Mr. Brown was a native Floridian, born in Mayo, FL, and later coming to the Dunnellon area from Tarpon Springs.
Mr. Brown proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Springs Masonic Lodge #378 F & AM in Homosassa. He retired from Florida Power Corporation after 35 years of service, to pursue his favorite hobbies of golf and fishing.
Survivors include his two daughters Teresa Lindsay (Mark), and Donna Smith, his two sons Douglas Brown (Lisa) and Joseph Brown, Jr., his sister Betty Bryant, his 3 grandchildren Devan, Dakota, and Caroline, his former wife Donna S. Brown, and his chocolate lab Madison Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon.
The family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time. Interment will follow in Dunnellon Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Hospice or Palliative Care organization.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020