Josephine A. Wetzig (nee Biagi) passed away peacefully at Vitas Healthcare's Hospice House in Lecanto on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She had celebrated her 100th birthday on January 31, 2019 with her

family, friends, and staff at The Grove in Hernando.

She was born on January 31, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio to Silvestro Biagi and Angela Saetonne. She and her husband moved to Beverly Hills in 1985. Jo was a retired medical secretary. She was also a master bridge player, knitter, avid reader, gourmet cook, loved to listen to opera and was a YMCA ping pong champion in her teens.

In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband, William C. Wetzig, Sr., a WWII veteran; her brother Dario Biagi, who was killed at Iwo Jima; and her four sisters: Iola, Florence, Mary, and Rosetta.

She is survived by her four children: Debby Clinton of Summerfield, FL; William, Jr. (Cindy) of Belleville, Illinois, Diane Van Deusen of Woodbridge, VA, and Tony. She also has five grandchildren whom she adored: Josh (Jessica), John (active Air Force), Will (Active Army), Kathleen, and Matthew as well as many nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, PLEASE consider a memorial contribution to her favorite charity: St. Labre Indian School; Ashland, Montana 59004.

