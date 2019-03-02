Josephine B. Szturma (aka Jo, Josie) died peacefully in Crystal River FL at the age of 100 on February 28, 2019.

Josephine is survived by her children, Walter C. Szturma of New Hyde Park NY and Patricia Vine of Ringwood NJ; daughter-in-law Jane E. Peeters, and son-in-law John B. Vine. Josephine has three grandchildren, Paula P. Szturma, Charlene A. Vine, and Daniel B. Vine, married to granddaughter-in-law Katherine Baker; three great-grandchildren, Kellan Robert, Emily Baker, and Brennan Mullee Vine. She is predeceased by her husband Walter Jacob Szturma and brother Benjamin Butrym.

Josephine was born on October 17, 1918 in Brooklyn NY to Emelia and Peter Butrym, where she eventually graduated from Comptometer School. She married Walter Jacob Szturma in 1941, had her son and daughter, and began working as a Junior Accountant at Dugan Brothers Bakery, worked for Sperry Gyroscope, New Hyde Park NY, and later worked for a shipping company.

She and her husband retired to Beverly Hills, joined and became very active in the Polish Club there. They loved to dance and traveled the world with two couples, calling themselves the "Kissin' Cousins." They were happily married for almost 60 years when her husband Walter passed away on October 23, 2000. Josephine was friendly, gave out smiles and hugs frequently, and generously gave of herself to her family and friends. She was a great cook, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved her family dearly.

On Tuesday, March 5, the family will receive visitors at Hooper Funeral Home, 5054 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, 6 Roosevelt Boulevard, Beverly Hills. After the church service, Josephine will be interred at Fero Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5891 North Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills. A reception will follow at one of Josephine's favorite restaurants - The Olive Garden at 2151 E Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness. Please join the family in celebrating Josephine's life. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at the Hooper Funeral Home website, www.hooperfuneralhome.com/obituaries/.

The family would especially like to thank Cedar Creek Assisted Living in Crystal River for their loving care of Josephine over the past two years. Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019