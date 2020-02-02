|
Josephine Ellen Clark passed away on January 23, 2020 at her daughter Sue's home in Grayslake, IL. She was born on February 23, 1934 in Manassas, Virginia. She was raised on a chicken farm and was the youngest child of Robert and Polly Dellinger.
In 1972, Josephine and her husband Harold retired from Maryland and moved to Ridge Manor, FL. She was a loving mother and homemaker and worked as a secretary until retiring in 1998. She moved to Citrus County in 2013 to be closer to her children.
If tennis was on TV, Josephine was watching it. Her favorite players to watch were Serena and Venus Williams. She spent her time reading and working puzzles and did both almost every day. Josephine loved flowers and plants and replanted yearly. She enjoyed spending time daily with Carson, her son's two year old hound dog, and spoiled him to no end. She loved going out to eat fish at local restaurants in Crystal River.
Josephine was an adoring mother who loved all three of her children unconditionally and kept in daily or weekly contact with each of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents in 1965; husband, Harold Thomas in 1995; siblings, Irene Lightfoot, Mary Hatter, Lielia Street, and Robert "Bobby" Dellinger; and granddaughter, Jodi Clark. Survivors include two sons, Wayne (Cindy) Clark of Lecanto, FL, Robert (Darlene) Clark of Warrenton, VA; a daughter, Sue E. Hales of Grayslake, IL; five grandchildren, Kimberly Clark of Brooksville, FL, Brian (Lisa) Clark of Waltham, MA, Tom (Fon) Hales of Lisle, IL, Tanya (Jeff) Wood of Inverness, FL, and Jason (Nikki) Clark of Kingsport, TN; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020