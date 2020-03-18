|
Josephine Harvey Miller of Inverness, FL passed away at Vitas Healthcare IPU in Lecanto, FL on February 4, 2020, at the age of 98. Josephine (nicknamed Jody) was born to the late William John Harvey Sr. and the late Josephine Emma Pack Harvey on September 17, 1921, at home, in Ewing Township, New Jersey.
During her formative years she lived in Morristown and Arlington, NJ. She attended the Centenary Collegiate Institute (Hackettstown, NJ), University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, AL), and years later, Douglass College (New Brunswick, NJ) where she received a bachelor's degree in anthropology.
She preferred to live near wooded areas and fresh water lakes. After spending fifty years in the northeast, she relocated to a wooded area outside of Inverness in 1997.
Among her interests and hobbies were photography, travel, and genealogy. She would often combine these. For instance, during the height of the cold war, she visited several cities in the U.S.S.R. (Russia now), took pictures about what she saw and later presented them in public slide presentations back in the U.S. On another occasion, she visited Europe to photograph and collect genealogical information about her ancestors. Her interest in photography extended to developing black and white prints of her pictures, having made space in more than one home for a dark room.
Another interest was organic food. Decades before it became trendy to eat organic food, Jody had vegetable gardens and fruit trees at home to grow food naturally and without pesticides. She would seek out then hard-to-find foods, similarly grown, with a minimum of processing. She believed that such food offered better quality and nutritional value for her family.
Josephine is predeceased by her parents and late husband, Lewis E. Miller, brother-in-law Donald Klein Walsh I, and grandson David Bailey Pruner.
She is survived by sons Henry Ervin Pruner III and daughter-in-law Judith, Donald Martin Faber and daughter-in-law Jane, daughters Dana Louise Kelly and son-in-law George, and Dorian Emily Faber. She is also survived by grandsons Michael Henry Pruner and spouse Alina, John Blake Jenssen and spouse Mary, James Edward Kelly, as well as granddaughters Emily Faber Vechan and spouse Ryan, Eleina Marie Faber and spouse Paul, and Christina Josephine Kelly as well as great-granddaughter Emma Blake Jenssen. She is survived by her sister Faith Harvey Walsh and brother William John Harvey Jr. and sister-in-law Edith as well as two nieces and four nephews plus their spouses and children.
Cremation care was provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Jody's cremains will be interred at Groveville Church Cemetery, Groveville, NJ later this year.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020