Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
Joyce A. Henry


1938 - 2019
Joyce A. Henry Obituary
Joyce A. Henry, 81, of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 5, 1938 in Miami, FL and lived in Florida until she moved to D'Iberville, MS in 2001.
She lived her life guided by her faith and love for her family. With a heart of gold, everyone who knew Joyce was blessed and was humbled by the impact she made on their life. As a member of the Church of Christ she kept the Lord priority and loved her brothers and sisters immensely. Her children and grandchildren were her heart and if there was one thing she could say to them now it would be, "Know that I love you all very, very much."
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving parents, Harold and Barbara Munch, her only sibling, E.P. Bud Munch, daughter, Jennifer Lynn Champion, and darling husband Charles Henry.
Joyce is survived by her six children; Debbie Elson (Pete), Kim Vice (Chico), Judy Byrd (Kenneth), Pam Short (Tony), Leo Champion Jr (Pam), and Lisa Freund (Scott), seventeen grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren.
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Henry will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Larry Hartman officiating. Burial will follow at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at HooperFuneralHome.com. The family has requested to have donations made to her church, New Heights Church of Christ, 13181 Reece Bergeron Road, Biloxi, MS 39532.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 25, 2019
