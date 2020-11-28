1/
Joyce Floyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 23, Joyce Floyd, 89, passed from this plane of existence to the next in the loving care of HPH Hospice and the compassionate staff at her home-away-from-home, Sunshine Gardens in Crystal River. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie, and her elder son, Patrick. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Floyd, Homosassa, and son, Gary Floyd, San Antonio, TX.
Wilder Funeral Home is handling the arrangements with interment at Garden of Memories In Tampa on December 8th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Citrus United Basket or Feeding America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Funeral
01:00 PM
Garden of Memories
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved