On November 23, Joyce Floyd, 89, passed from this plane of existence to the next in the loving care of HPH Hospice and the compassionate staff at her home-away-from-home, Sunshine Gardens in Crystal River. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie, and her elder son, Patrick. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Floyd, Homosassa, and son, Gary Floyd, San Antonio, TX.

Wilder Funeral Home is handling the arrangements with interment at Garden of Memories In Tampa on December 8th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Citrus United Basket or Feeding America.

