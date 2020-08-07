Joyce Ann Bunch Ford was born September 14, 1949 in Crystal River, Florida to Helen Bunch and Robert Mckinnon Sr. Joyce grew up and attended the local and public schools of Citrus County, graduating from Booker T. Washington High of Inverness Florida.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. One in particular, her Grandmother, Mother Mary Bunch Grey. You would often see Joyce with her friends, as well as, Betty Richardson who she referred to as Sister...affectionately known as "Betty Bell."

Joyce worked for many years as a Caretaker in Citrus County and was one of the best. She worked for and was a dear friend to Pat Dickerson. Joyce was a willing worker.

Joyce accepted Christ as her personal savior and had great faith. She attended the Church of The Living God of Crystal River for many years.

Joyce answered the Master's call on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 4:15 pm at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Loved ones left to cherish sweet memories of Joyce are:

Spouse: Henry Ford married 52 plus years

Sons: Sherrod (Tracey) Bunch, Henry JR. and companion Perna

Sisters: Sheila (Ricky) Snow, Betty Bunch, Angela (Mark) Clark, Kimberly (Harold Sr.) Brown, Carither (Melvin) Scriven, Irma Whaley, Brenda Cook, Debra (Leonard) Johnson. One sister-in-law, Angela Coleman.

Brothers: James Bunch, William Sr. (Pamela) Bunch, Jerome (Vivian) McKinnon, Robert (Renese) McKinnon, Freddie (Carol) McKinnon and Sandy (Marsha) McKinnon.

Grandchildren: 17

Great Grandchildren: 15

Host of Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and Friends

Loving friends: Betty Richardson and Ola B. Harris

Flowers May be received at The J.T.Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services Macedonia on Friday August 7th from 9am to 4pm.

Visitation on Saturday August 8th from 9:30 am to Service time Ind. House Of God Crystal River.

Funeral Cortege will form at The Family Home at 2 pm on Saturday August 8th on Rock Crusher road.

Celebration of Life - Saturday August 8th at 2:30 pm at The Independent House of God Church Of The Living God. 557 North East Second Avenue Crystal River Fl.

CDC Guidelines will be followed. We do request that everyone in attendance to please wear a mask.

All Arrangements are Entrusted to The J.T.Campbell Funeral home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel. (352) 587-8080.



