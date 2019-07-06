Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

INVERNESS-Joyce I Bergman, age 83, of Tipton, Michigan, died June 4, 2019 at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

She was born June 4, 1936, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Walter and Viola (Mills) Emmitt and graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1955.

On October 27, 1956, she married Alan Howard, who preceded her in death. On January 6, 1989, she married Rodney Bergman in Las Vegas, Nevada and he also preceded her in death.

Joyce and her husband Rodney resided in Tipton and spent their winters in Inverness, Florida. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Ypsilanti, Michigan and St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Inverness.

Joyce became a licensed beautician in 1959 and was also employed by Michigan Bell for 11 1/2 years. She was a den mother and den leader coach for the West Willow Scouting Troop, and was a member of the WWI Auxiliary, the VFW and Moose in Ypsilanti. She was also a member of the Red Hats in Tecumseh, Michigan and was the Queen Mum for the St. Maggie's Red Hats in Inverness. She enjoyed golfing and was an avid bowler and served as secretary for the Lamplighters in Ypsilanti.

She is survived by two sons, Kurt (Marianne) Howard of Milan, Michigan and Todd (Lori) Howard of Ypsilanti; a daughter, Wendy Jo Howard of Milan; two step-daughters Sharon (Steve Heinzman) Bergman and Valerie (Thomas) Soldat; a step-son, Wayne (Gail) Bergman; six grandchildren, Brad and Lance Howard, Lynzi Patton and Sarah, Robert and Christine Robins; four step grandchildren; and her brother, Walter "Bud" Emmitt of Ann Arbor. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Juanita Throne and Jane Skiver.

Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at

