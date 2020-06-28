Joyce M. Johns
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce M. Johns passed away at her home in Inverness, FL on June 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Joyce was born in St. Petersburg, FL to the late Afton and Clara (Harrison) Martin on October 20, 1948. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1967. On December 14, 1985 she married her husband Darius "Dave" Johns with whom she shared 34 years of loving marriage. Joyce and Dave made Citrus County their home in 2005 after relocating from St. Petersburg, FL. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed gardening and planting, and arranging flowers. Joyce loved animals, and nature. She could often be found sitting on her back porch swing reading or taking a nap. Joyce liked shopping and keeping up with friends on Facebook.
In addition to her husband Dave, those left to mourn Joyce's passing include her son, Christopher Herring of Largo, FL; daughter, Nicole Ahrens and her husband Danny of Inverness, FL; brother, A.J. Martin and his wife Elaine Casebolt of Inverness, FL; sister, Ginger Jaspers of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren: Sydney Herring, Cameron Herring and Aydan Ahrens. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Martin.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home. Friends are invited to join Joyce's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that considerations for donations be given to Joyce's favorite animal charities, ASPCA.org or alleycat.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved