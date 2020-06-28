Joyce M. Johns passed away at her home in Inverness, FL on June 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Joyce was born in St. Petersburg, FL to the late Afton and Clara (Harrison) Martin on October 20, 1948. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1967. On December 14, 1985 she married her husband Darius "Dave" Johns with whom she shared 34 years of loving marriage. Joyce and Dave made Citrus County their home in 2005 after relocating from St. Petersburg, FL. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed gardening and planting, and arranging flowers. Joyce loved animals, and nature. She could often be found sitting on her back porch swing reading or taking a nap. Joyce liked shopping and keeping up with friends on Facebook.
In addition to her husband Dave, those left to mourn Joyce's passing include her son, Christopher Herring of Largo, FL; daughter, Nicole Ahrens and her husband Danny of Inverness, FL; brother, A.J. Martin and his wife Elaine Casebolt of Inverness, FL; sister, Ginger Jaspers of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren: Sydney Herring, Cameron Herring and Aydan Ahrens. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Martin.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home. Friends are invited to join Joyce's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that considerations for donations be given to Joyce's favorite animal charities, ASPCA.org or alleycat.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.