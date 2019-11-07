JR Harris, 87, of Inverness FL, passed away October 27, 2019. JR was born on February 10, 1932, in Greenbrier Tenn, son of Burgess and Irine Harris. JR owned a welding shop, a snowmobile shop in Michigan and owned JR Harris Trikes in Inverness. JR loved deer hunting, jet skiing, RVing, and rideing his Goldwing trike, he loved being outdoors.
JR was a life member of the Masons, a member of the Shriners, the Eagles and Snowmobile club in Michigan. He was a lifetime member of the Goldwing Road Riders (GWRRA) Senior Chapter Director also in the hall of fame.
JR is survived by his wife Rachel Harris, his daughter Juana (Keith) Thompson of Shelby Twp. MI., step children Ken (Lola) Toedebusch of Traverse City, MI., Bob (Lori) Toedesbusch of Belmont, MI., and Debbie (Doug) Holland of Lansing, MI.
A memorial service will be held Friday November 8th, 11:00 AM at the Inverness Golf & Country Club. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of JR to Vitas Healthcare (Hospice) 3280 W Audubon Park Path, Lecanto.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019