Juana D. Yeung, 88, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at HPH Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, Florida. A native of Manila, The Philippines, she was born June 26, 1932. Juana earned her Bachelor's Degree in Pharmacy at Centro Escolar University in Manila and was a certified medical technologist, having earned her credentials from Holyoke Hospital, Holyoke, Mass. She then held her final position in that field at Meriden Memorial Hospital, Meriden, Conn.
In 1996, Juana retired with her beloved husband of 54 years, Cho Yee Yeung, to Sugarmill Woods in Homosassa, Florida from East Haven, Conn. An avid golfer, Juana was a member of Plantation Golf Club in Crystal River, Florida and as a passionate gardener, was a member of the Sugarmill Woods Garden Club. Mrs. Yeung also enjoyed bowling as a member of Manatee Lanes in Crystal River. Juana's perfect day would be playing golf in the morning and gardening at her home in the late afternoon.
Juana was preceded in death by her parents and siblings of the Philippines. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Cho Yee Yeung of Homosassa, Florida and her son Ron Yeung and his fiancé Stacy Kim of Playa Vista, California.
A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Wed., July 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from Wilder Funeral Home,
Homosassa, Florida, with Fr. Glenn Diaz of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, Florida.