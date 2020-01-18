Juanita B. "Nita" Johns, 92, passed away January 11, 2020 at Life Care of Citrus County Florida. She was born in McVeigh, KY, December 13, 1927 to the late Loy and Sarah White.
Juanita attended secondary schools in Whitesburg, KY, and graduated from high school in Maryville, TN. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee in 1955 and her Master's Degree from Ball State University, Muncie, IN, in 1965.
Juanita married her loving husband, Keith Johns, June 8, 1974. Juanita was probably best known by her nicknames: Teto and Nita. Teto was a family nickname and her own name of Nita used by her friends and husband. She was an avid reader especially anything that had to do with theology. She taught school for 17 years before retiring to spend time reading and traveling with her husband Keith. They also spent many winters in Florida.
Juanita was a member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church, Indianapolis, IN; and attended First Baptist Church, Homosassa, FL; as well as St. Timothy Lutheran Church with her husband.
Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington St.
Juanita is survived her husband, Keith Johns; sister, Thelma Banks; and two nieces, Brenda Banks and Tammy Lambert; four nephews, Loy Banks, Brian White, Duane White and Scott White; and stepdaughter, Janice Martinez.
Juanita was preceded in death by her brothers, Burion and Clyde White; and first husband, Dalton Brown.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant Heights Baptist Church, Indianapolis and/or Camp Nathanael, P.O. Box 129, Emmalena, KY 41740. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020