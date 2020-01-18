Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita B. "Nita" Johns. View Sign Service Information Shirley Brothers Mortuary 9606 E Washington Street Indianapolis , IN 46229 (317)-897-9606 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Shirley Brothers Mortuary 9606 E Washington Street Indianapolis , IN 46229 View Map Service 2:00 PM Shirley Brothers Mortuary 9606 E Washington Street Indianapolis , IN 46229 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita B. "Nita" Johns, 92, passed away January 11, 2020 at Life Care of Citrus County Florida. She was born in McVeigh, KY, December 13, 1927 to the late Loy and Sarah White.

Juanita attended secondary schools in Whitesburg, KY, and graduated from high school in Maryville, TN. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee in 1955 and her Master's Degree from Ball State University, Muncie, IN, in 1965.

Juanita married her loving husband, Keith Johns, June 8, 1974. Juanita was probably best known by her nicknames: Teto and Nita. Teto was a family nickname and her own name of Nita used by her friends and husband. She was an avid reader especially anything that had to do with theology. She taught school for 17 years before retiring to spend time reading and traveling with her husband Keith. They also spent many winters in Florida.

Juanita was a member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church, Indianapolis, IN; and attended First Baptist Church, Homosassa, FL; as well as St. Timothy Lutheran Church with her husband.

Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington St.

Juanita is survived her husband, Keith Johns; sister, Thelma Banks; and two nieces, Brenda Banks and Tammy Lambert; four nephews, Loy Banks, Brian White, Duane White and Scott White; and stepdaughter, Janice Martinez.

Juanita was preceded in death by her brothers, Burion and Clyde White; and first husband, Dalton Brown.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant Heights Baptist Church, Indianapolis and/or Camp Nathanael, P.O. Box 129, Emmalena, KY 41740. Juanita B. "Nita" Johns, 92, passed away January 11, 2020 at Life Care of Citrus County Florida. She was born in McVeigh, KY, December 13, 1927 to the late Loy and Sarah White.Juanita attended secondary schools in Whitesburg, KY, and graduated from high school in Maryville, TN. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee in 1955 and her Master's Degree from Ball State University, Muncie, IN, in 1965.Juanita married her loving husband, Keith Johns, June 8, 1974. Juanita was probably best known by her nicknames: Teto and Nita. Teto was a family nickname and her own name of Nita used by her friends and husband. She was an avid reader especially anything that had to do with theology. She taught school for 17 years before retiring to spend time reading and traveling with her husband Keith. They also spent many winters in Florida.Juanita was a member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church, Indianapolis, IN; and attended First Baptist Church, Homosassa, FL; as well as St. Timothy Lutheran Church with her husband.Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington St.Juanita is survived her husband, Keith Johns; sister, Thelma Banks; and two nieces, Brenda Banks and Tammy Lambert; four nephews, Loy Banks, Brian White, Duane White and Scott White; and stepdaughter, Janice Martinez.Juanita was preceded in death by her brothers, Burion and Clyde White; and first husband, Dalton Brown.Memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant Heights Baptist Church, Indianapolis and/or Camp Nathanael, P.O. Box 129, Emmalena, KY 41740. www.shirleybrothers.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close