Juanita Costa, age 83, of Homosassa, FL, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Clancy, Montana, she was the daughter of William and Mae Good. She was employed by Packard Electric until she retired. She was a longtime active member of the ACBL Bridge Organization, as well as many other local Bridge groups throughout Citrus County.
She is survived by her children, Bill (Becky) Costas of Cortland, OH and Jim (Kathleen) Costas of Homosassa, FL; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and many loving in-laws from husband Gus's side of the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Constantine (Gus) Costas; parents, William and Mae Good; son, Gus Costas; six brothers and three sisters.
Dolly will be missed by her family, friends and fellow bridge players. At Dolly's request, there will be no services.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 14, 2019