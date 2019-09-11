Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Beverly Hills, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Spinelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Spinelli


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Spinelli Obituary
Judith A. Spinelli, 72 of Beverly Hills, FL died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness with her family by her side. Born October 2, 1946, in Methuen, MA, she moved to Beverly Hills in 1991 from Wilmington, MA.
Judy is survived by her daughter Andrea Osbourn and husband Timothy of Nokomis, FL, sons Christopher of Homosassa, FL, Stephen and his wife Nikki of Senoia, GA and Dominic and his wife Marie of Dunnellon, FL, brothers Robert Eskel of Danville, NH, William Eskel of Kentucky, sister Cathy Cyrulik of Beverly Hills, FL. Grandchildren Kayla Spinelli, Christopher Spinelli, Austin Osbourn, Aiden Spinelli, Ava Spinelli, Adriana Spinelli and many nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and brother William V. Eskel.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday September 13th at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Beverly Hills, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now