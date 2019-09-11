|
|
Judith A. Spinelli, 72 of Beverly Hills, FL died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness with her family by her side. Born October 2, 1946, in Methuen, MA, she moved to Beverly Hills in 1991 from Wilmington, MA.
Judy is survived by her daughter Andrea Osbourn and husband Timothy of Nokomis, FL, sons Christopher of Homosassa, FL, Stephen and his wife Nikki of Senoia, GA and Dominic and his wife Marie of Dunnellon, FL, brothers Robert Eskel of Danville, NH, William Eskel of Kentucky, sister Cathy Cyrulik of Beverly Hills, FL. Grandchildren Kayla Spinelli, Christopher Spinelli, Austin Osbourn, Aiden Spinelli, Ava Spinelli, Adriana Spinelli and many nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and brother William V. Eskel.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday September 13th at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Beverly Hills, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019