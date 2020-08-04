1/1
Judith Ann McKinley
1929 - 2020
Judith Ann McKinley quietly passed away July 29, 2020. Judy was born to Howard and Edith Daniels August 2, 1929 in Peru, Indiana.
After marriage in 1949, she raised her family in Flora, Indiana. There, she was active in her church, Eastern Star and school activities. Since 1983 she lived in Florida, residing most recently beside a lake in Inverness.
Judy is survived by Dean, her husband of 71 years, her son, Dan, her daughter Susan Kruger, her husband Al, their children, Sarah and Jacob (Kaci) and his son, her son Larry, his wife Mary Ellen Silk, stepson Jeremy (Monica) and his two children, and her twin sister Joan. Her determination to lead a good life helped us all, as she taught us, "Can't never did a thing."
At her request, there will be no memorial service. Remembrance donations may be given in her name to the Key Training Center, 5399 W Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461, or at www.keytrainingcenter.org.
She will be missed.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020.
