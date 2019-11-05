Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Crystal River, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Busby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith D. Busby


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith D. Busby Obituary
Judith D. Busby, 75, of Homosassa, FL passed away October 30, 2019 in Crystal River. She was born on July 1, 1944 in New Haven, CT to Reginald and Doris Blair and she grew up in Winchendon, MA. A homemaker for most of her life, she along with her husband William Busby, Jr. moved to the area about 20 years ago from Naples, FL. Judith was an avid knitter and loved to travel. Judith loved her dogs, was a proud member of the ladies group "The Lunch Bunch" and enjoyed their weekly lunch dates.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Blair.
Judith is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, William Busby, Jr.; son, Leon Rice; step-children, William (Julia) Busby, III, Diane Anastas, David Busby and Lisa MacDonald; brothers, Donald (Diane) Blair and David Blair; grandchildren, Taryn, Michele, Curtis, Coleman, Noah, Brianna and Cameron; many friends, especially, Marilyn Nutting of Hopedale, MA and Frank and Eileen Spinosa of Ocala, FL; her beloved dogs Cody and Benji.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A memorial mass will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL.
Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now