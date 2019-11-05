|
Judith D. Busby, 75, of Homosassa, FL passed away October 30, 2019 in Crystal River. She was born on July 1, 1944 in New Haven, CT to Reginald and Doris Blair and she grew up in Winchendon, MA. A homemaker for most of her life, she along with her husband William Busby, Jr. moved to the area about 20 years ago from Naples, FL. Judith was an avid knitter and loved to travel. Judith loved her dogs, was a proud member of the ladies group "The Lunch Bunch" and enjoyed their weekly lunch dates.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Blair.
Judith is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, William Busby, Jr.; son, Leon Rice; step-children, William (Julia) Busby, III, Diane Anastas, David Busby and Lisa MacDonald; brothers, Donald (Diane) Blair and David Blair; grandchildren, Taryn, Michele, Curtis, Coleman, Noah, Brianna and Cameron; many friends, especially, Marilyn Nutting of Hopedale, MA and Frank and Eileen Spinosa of Ocala, FL; her beloved dogs Cody and Benji.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A memorial mass will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL.
Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019