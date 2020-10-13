Judith Harwood, 74, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away October 9, 2020 after a yearlong battle of Lung cancer with her son Brian Barbieri and stepdaughter Amy Houle holding her hands by her side.

She married the late George A. Harwood in 1985, and they lived together in Salem, NH for 21 years before relocating to Homosassa, Florida. Judi is survived by her sons, Brian and Kimberly Barbieri of Salem, NH, her late son Kevin Barbieri also from Salem NH, stepdaughters, Mrs. Amy Houle of Hernando, Florida and Mrs. Sarah Whittemore of Maui, Hawaii. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jacob and Kayley Barbieri Cassidy-Rae Williams, Dakota and Makena Whittemore. Judi was predeceased by her loving husband, Alec, in 2017.

It would be wrong to say that Judi lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Judi stayed strong and fought till the end. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Judi. Just because she is no longer here with us, doesn't mean she lost her fight.

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Judi on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 16 Birchtree Street, Homosassa, FL.

Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Judi's name to the Cancer Research Institute.

