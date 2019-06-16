Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith "Judie" Holland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith "Judie" Holland went to be with the heavenly angels under the care of Vistas Hospice Lecanto on June 8 2019, at the age of 77, in the presence of her family and loved ones. Judie was born in Indiana August 15,1941. She attended Chamberlain High School in Tampa FL for her GED. For the early part of her life she lived in Orlando Fl. where she raised her 4 children and was successful in the food industry.

She married the love of her life Jimmy R. Holland on October 1, 1999. They shared a wonderful life together and were inseparable. Judie became a life long partner in the construction industry mostly renovations. She designed kitchens, and one time the before and after pictures were published in the National Trade Publication. She was a member of Saint Annes Episcopal Church Crystal River Fl. Judie will be missed by her husband Jimmy and her 4 children Laurel, Dawn and Derek, Kevin and Christine, Galen, 3 stepchildren Kelly, Kimberly and Trent, Karen and Mike, 13 Grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. We are so very grateful for the love and support of Vitas Hospice, Lecanto, Fl. Arrangements under the direction of the Cremation Center of the Nature Coast, Crystal River.

