Judith Mary Ingrassia, 74, Inverness, FL passed away May 25, 2019 at the Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, FL. Judy was born in Paterson, NJ on December 6 1944 to the late Emil Gustav Johnson and Mary Van Rosenbergh Johnson. Judy came to Florida in 1972 from New Jersey. She was a Surgical Nurse (LPN), working in hospitals before moving to Florida. She enjoyed collecting tea pots (well over 100 of them), scuba diving, and fishing (big fish). Judy loved to paint and was an accomplished artist and was active in the Citrus County Art League for many years. In addition to these talents, she was a "sharp shooter", having won several trophies over the years.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 51 years, Angelo A. Ingrassia; her daughter, Rosemary Amerson of Murphysboro, TN; 2 brothers, Robert Johnson of Tacoma, WA and Walter Johnson of Springfield, MO; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two children, her son, John Knowles in 2005 and her daughter, Donna Ingrassia in 2000. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Friends are invited to visit the family from 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Her urn will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Judy loved flowers so they will be gratefully accepted at the Celebration of Life. Cremation with care at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary